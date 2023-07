LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - British companies' expectations for selling price inflation cooled slightly during the three months to June, a Bank of England survey showed on Thursday.

The BoE's Decision Maker Panel showed expectations for output price inflation in the coming year fell to 5.3% in June from 5.4% in June.

