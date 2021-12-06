UK construction sector gathers more speed - PMI
LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Growth in Britain's construction industry hit its strongest pace in four months in November after a slowdown caused by global supply chain problems and labour shortages, while soaring inflation pressures abated, a survey showed on Monday.
The IHS Markit/CIPS UK Construction Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 55.5 last month from 54.6 in October.
Commercial building led the way as a recovery in the economy led to new projects and infrastructure work also helped to offset a slight slowdown in house-building.
A measure of input costs fell to a seven-month low.
The all-sector PMI - a combined reading of November's manufacturing, services and construction surveys - edged down to 57.4 from October's 57.5, which was the highest since July.
