UK consumer spending edges up in mid-January - ONS















LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - British consumer spending on debit and credit cards rose marginally over the week to Jan. 19 and other measures of their behaviour were broadly unchanged, weekly data compiled by the Office for National Statistics showed.

Spending in the period rose by two percentage points from the week before to 97% of its average level in February 2020, just before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

The credit and debit card spending figures, based on Bank of England interbank payment flows, are not seasonally adjusted.

Reporting by Suban Abdulla Editing by William Schomberg











