UK distributor Bunzl sees higher annual revenue as inflation helps

June 30 (Reuters) - British business supplies distributor Bunzl Plc (BNZL.L) said on Thursday it expected higher annual revenue, supported by red-hot inflation and benefits of acquisitions in the past year.

The company, which supplies food packaging, latex gloves, work wear and stationery to businesses, said it was upgrading its annual outlook as revenue for the first-half of the year ending on June 30 is expected to increase by 12-13%.

Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

