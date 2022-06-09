1 minute read
UK electricals retailer AO World to close German business
LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - British online electricals retailer AO World (AO.L) will close its business in Germany, it said on Thursday.
Having launched a strategic review of the business in January, AO concluded closure was the best course of action.
"This decision was based on the continuing deterioration in the outlook for the German business, as well as the board's responsibilities to shareholders and other stakeholders," AO said.
