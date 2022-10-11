UK finance minister Kwarteng commits to look at gilt market turmoil

British Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng walks at Britain's Conservative Party's annual conference in Birmingham, Britain, October 5, 2022. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng on Tuesday committed to work with regulators to understand what has happened to the market for long-dated British government bonds in recent weeks, with a particular focus on the role of pension funds.

"We will be absolutely committed to getting to the bottom of what's happened in the long - particularly long-dated gilt market where it's been over-levered over the last few weeks," he told parliament.

Reporting by William James; editing by Sachin Ravikumar

