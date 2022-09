UK finance minister to meet Wall Street bankers - Bloomberg

LONDON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng is set to meet Wall Street bankers on Wednesday, Bloomberg reported, a day after he met asset management firms and insurance groups from the City of London following market turmoil over his fiscal plans.

U.S. bank JPMorgan (JPM.N) were amongst firms that were invited for the meeting, the Bloomberg report said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Muvija M











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.