UK financial watchdog intensifies scrutiny of battered gilts market-source















LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Trading platforms for UK government bonds and related markets must tell the Financial Conduct Authority in real-time about any big deterioration in market conditions, a source familiar with the regulator said on Monday.

The FCA sent a letter to all venues operating gilts or related markets on Friday asking for "real-time notifications of significant deteriorations in market conditions", the source said.

Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Toby Chopra











