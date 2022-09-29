UK fintech firm Wise sees jump in total income as interest rates rise















Sept 29 (Reuters) - Money-transfer firm Wise Plc (WISEa.L) said on Thursday it was expecting a rise of 55% to 60% in total income for 2023 as the UK central bank's rate increases were helping boost its interest income.

Wise said it now expects 2023 first-half revenue of 394 million pounds ($432.38 million) to 396 million pounds, a 54% increase from the comparable year-earlier period.

($1 = 0.9112 pounds)

