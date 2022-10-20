UK gilts slip as Liz Truss says she will quit as prime minister















LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - British government bonds pared their gains on Thursday after Prime Minister Liz Truss announced she would resign and investors further scaled back their bets on an outsized 1% point interest rate hike next month by the Bank of England.

Twenty- and 30-year gilt yields , which had fallen as much as 13 basis points (bps) earlier in the day, were down 3-5 bps as Truss's resignation opened the door to a week of uncertainty while her successor is chosen.

Rate futures markets pointed to an 8% chance of a 100 basis-point increase in Bank Rate on Nov. 3, after the BoE's next meeting, down from around 25% at the start of the day. There is now a 92% chance of a 75 bps hike, according to Refinitiv calculations.

Reporting by Andy Bruce Editing by William Schomberg











