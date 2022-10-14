UK homebuilder Vistry appoints Tim Lawlor as CFO















Oct 14 (Reuters) - Britain's Vistry Group Plc (VTYV.L) said on Friday Tim Lawlor will join the housebuilder as its next chief financial officer (CFO).

Lawlor, currently the CFO at homebuilder Countryside Partnerships (CSPC.L) which Vistry bought last month, replaces Earl Sibley, who is assuming the position of chief operating officer.

Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V











