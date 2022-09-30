UK house prices unchanged in September versus August - Nationwide















LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - British house prices were unchanged in September from August, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Friday.

House prices were 9.5% higher than in September last year, Nationwide said.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast monthly and annual price rises of 0.3% and 10.0% respectively.

Britain's housing market has shown signs of cooling from its coronavirus pandemic boom as a cost-of-living squeeze tightened and the Bank of England raised interest rates to tackle fast-rising inflation.

