UK housing index at 11-year low on rate-hike fears

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Britain's homebuilders index (.FTNMX402020) hit a more than 11-year low on Monday on concerns that a weaker pound could lead to more rate hikes by the Bank of England, potentially hurting house prices.

Taylor Wimpey (TW.L), Persimmon (PSN.L), Berkeley Group (BKGH.L) and Barratt (BDEV.L) fell between 5% and 6.6% by 1000 GMT, pushing them to the bottom of the FTSE 100 (.FTSE). The housebuilders index fell nearly 6% to hit its lowest level since March 2013.

"The weak GBP is driving expectations for further rate increases, which means lower house prices," Peel Hunt analyst Sam Cullen said.

