UK inflation hits new 40-year high of 9.1% in May
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - Soaring food prices pushed British consumer price inflation to a new 40-year high last month of 9.1%, official data showed on Wednesday.
The reading matched the consensus of a Reuters poll of economists.
"Rising prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages, compared with falls a year ago, resulted in the largest upward contribution," the Office for National Statistics said.
Consumer prices rose by 0.7% in monthly terms in May, the ONS said.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.