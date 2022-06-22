UK inflation hits new 40-year high of 9.1% in May

A man shops for fruit and vegetables at Brixton Market, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London, Britain, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - Soaring food prices pushed British consumer price inflation to a new 40-year high last month of 9.1%, official data showed on Wednesday.

The reading matched the consensus of a Reuters poll of economists.

"Rising prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages, compared with falls a year ago, resulted in the largest upward contribution," the Office for National Statistics said.

Consumer prices rose by 0.7% in monthly terms in May, the ONS said.

Reporting by Andy Bruce, writing by William James, editing by David Milliken

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.