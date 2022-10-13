UK lenders expect credit availability to fall - BoE















LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - British lenders expect less credit to be available during the three months to the end of November across mortgages, unsecured consumer lending and business loans, a Bank of England survey showed on Thursday.

The BoE's quarterly credit conditions survey took place between Aug. 30 and Sept. 16, before finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng's "mini-budget" announcement and subsequent market turmoil.

Reporting by David Milliken Editing by William Schomberg











