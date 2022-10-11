UK linker yields edge down as BoE moves to shore up market















LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Yields on British inflation-linked bonds mostly fell on Tuesday after the Bank of England expanded its emergency support to include the linker market, although the drop represented only a small dent in Monday's heavy sell-off.

For most index-linked gilts, especially longer-dated ones, yields fell between 3 and 10 basis points in early trade, compared with increases of more than 70 basis points for many linkers on Monday.

Citing a "material risk" to financial stability arising from a recent rout in gilts, the BoE said it would buy up to 5 billion pounds ($5.51 billion) of index-linked debt per day, starting on Tuesday and expiring on Friday.

Investors will be watching closely to see how the Debt Management Office's auction of 0.125% 2051 index-linked gilts , worth 900 million pounds, proceeds later on Tuesday. The results are due shortly after 0900 GMT.

Reporting by Andy Bruce Editing by William Schomberg











