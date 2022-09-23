UK minister: We want Bank of England to redouble focus on tackling inflation

A general view of the Bank of England (BoE) building, the BoE confirmed to raise interest rates to 1.75%, in London, Britain, August 4, 2022. REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska/File Photo

LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The British government wants the Bank of England to redouble its focus on tackling inflation, levelling up minister Simon Clarke told LBC Radio on Friday.

Asked if the central bank had been 'asleep at the wheel' last year on inflation, he said: "No, I don't believe they were.

"We have confidence in the MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) and we want them obviously to redouble their focus on curbing inflationary pressures and we welcome the action that they're taking to do so."

Reporting by William James, Editing by Paul Sandle

