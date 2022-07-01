UK mortgage lending hits highest since September
LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - British lenders increased their mortgage lending in May by the most since September last year, Bank of England data showed on Friday.
Net mortgage lending increased by 7.426 billion pounds ($9.0 billion) while new mortgage approvals held roughly steady at 66,163, the BoE said.
A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a net rise of 4.15 billion pounds in mortgage lending in May and 64,000 mortgage approvals during the month.
($1 = 0.8256 pounds)
