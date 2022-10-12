UK PM Liz Truss: we're protecting economy at tough time internationally















LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Wednesday the government was protecting the economy at a difficult time internationally when asked about the turmoil in financial markets following the Treasury's mini-budget last month.

"What we are making sure is we protect our economy at this very difficult time internationally," she told parliament.

"As a result of our action ... we will see higher growth and lower inflation."

Reporting by William James, writing by Muvija M, Editing by Kylie MacLellan











