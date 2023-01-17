UK property investment returns down 10.4% in 2022 - MSCI















LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - UK property investment returns dropped 10.4% in 2022, in a sharp turnaround from gains of 20% in 2021, MSCI's monthly UK property index showed on Tuesday.

Much of the losses came in the second half of the year, which saw returns of -18%, the index showed. Industrial properties make up 41.1% of the index, with office (26.3%) and retail (21.5%) the next biggest groups.

Reporting by Carolyn Cohn











