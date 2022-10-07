UK pub operator Wetherspoon's annual loss narrows

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Britain's J D Wetherspoon (JDW.L) annual loss narrowed compared with a year ago when sales were dented by COVID-19 lockdowns.
The pub group, often referred to simply as "Spoons" by its younger customers, reported a loss of 30.4 million pounds ($33.96 million) for the 12 months ended July 31 compared to 154.7 million loss last year.
($1 = 0.8951 pounds)
Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty
