UK pub operator Wetherspoon's annual loss narrows

The pub group, often referred to simply as "Spoons" by its younger customers, reported a loss of 30.4 million pounds ($33.96 million) for the 12 months ended July 31 compared to 154.7 million loss last year.

($1 = 0.8951 pounds)

