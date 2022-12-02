UK regulator says Royal Mail cannot blame pandemic for delivery failures anymore















Dec 2 (Reuters) - Britain's communications regulator Ofcom said on Friday that Royal Mail had failed to meet several of its annual delivery targets for 2021-2022, warning the post and parcel firm that it cannot use a hit from the pandemic as an excuse anymore.

The watchdog, in its conclusion of a probe launched in May, said that performance at Royal Mail, owned by International Distributions Services Plc (IDSI.L), also fell "well short of where it should be" in the early part of the 2022-23 period.

Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta











