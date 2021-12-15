UK retailer Currys says market has softened in recent weeks

LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - British electricals retailer Currys (CURY.L) on Wednesday reported a 20% rise in first-half profit but cautioned that consumer demand has softened in the run-up to Christmas.

The company said the immediate outlook has become more uncertain, with the Omicron coronavirus variant and associated government restrictions potentially dampening demand further.

"Against this backdrop, we have taken market share in the UK, margins have remained stable and customer satisfaction has further improved," said the group, which trades from more than 800 stores in seven countries and online.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Despite the challenges, Currys said it remained on track to meet expectations it set out in November for full-year adjusted pretax profit of about 160 million pounds ($211.9 million).

It lifted adjusted pretax profit to 48 million pounds in the six months to Oct. 30, against 40 million pounds in the same period last year, on revenue down 2% at 4.79 billion pounds.

British retailers are grappling with international supply chain delays that are being compounded by labour shortages in domestic transport and warehousing networks, with a particularly acute shortage of drivers.

Currys said it had coped well with the supply chain challenges, mitigating the impact for customers by making the most of the strength of its supplier relationships to maintain market-leading product availability.

"Nevertheless, there are costs associated with some of these mitigations, and there has been some impact on our product availability and on sales of some in-demand products," it said.

Shares in Currys, up 15% over the past year, closed at 124 pence on Tuesday, valuing the business at 1.44 billion pounds.

($1 = 0.7551 pounds)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by James Davey Editing by Louise Heavens and David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.