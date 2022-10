LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Britain sold 3.5 billion pounds ($3.86 billion) of a new 4.125% conventional gilt due in 2027, attracting orders worth 2.08 times the amount on offer.

The Debt Management Office said the highest yield it accepted from bidders was 0.8 basis points above the average yield.

($1 = 0.9060 pounds)

Reporting by Andy Bruce Editing by William Schomberg











