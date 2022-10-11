UK sells 2051 linker with highest yield at auction since 2008















LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Britain sold 900 million pounds ($996.66 million) of an index-linked gilt due in 2051 with bids worth 2.75 times the amount on offer, but at a very cheap price.

The Debt Management Office said the 0.125% index-linked gilt sold with a yield - the return investors will receive on top of the rate of retail price inflation, currently 12.3% - of 1.551%, the highest since October 2008.

($1 = 0.9030 pounds)

Reporting by Andy Bruce Editing by William Schomberg











