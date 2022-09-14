UK shares dip as rate hike jitters overshadow cheer over fall in inflation

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

Summary Companies FTSE 100 down 0.7%, FTSE 250 off 0.3%

Sept 14 (Reuters) - UK shares fell on Wednesday, after data showing a surprise fall in British consumer prices in August did little to ease bets of the Bank of England hiking interest rates by 75 basis points at its meeting next week.

A selloff in Wall Street overnight after a rise in U.S. inflation figures prompted bets for aggressive policy tightening in the world's largest economy also weighed on the London market.

The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 (.FTSE) slid 0.7%, while the domestically focussed mid-cap index (.FTMC) declined 0.3% at 07:13 GMT.

Oil (.FTNMX601010) and mining stocks (.FTNMX551020) shed 1.7% and 1.0%, respectively, on fears of aggressive hikes by the Federal Reserve that could slow down the global economy and dampen commodity demand.

Lower fuel prices caused an unexpected fall in British consumer price inflation last month, official figures showed, offering some relief to households after the CPI rate hit a 40-year high. read more

However, traders continued to see an 84% chance of a 75 basis point hike in interest rate to 2.5% by the Bank of England on Sept. 22, which would be its biggest rate rise since 1989, excluding a brief attempt to bolster sterling during a 1992 exchange rate crisis.

Redrow Plc (RDW.L) gained 0.8% as the housebuilder reported a 31% rise in annual profit. read more

Croda International (CRDA.L) rose 2.1% on a ratings upgrade from Jefferies.

Reporting by Johann M Cherian and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

