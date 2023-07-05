UK shares open lower as mining, China-focussed stocks slip
- FTSE 100 down 0.5%, FTSE 250 off 0.4%
July 5 (Reuters) - British shares opened lower on Wednesday as mining stocks retreated on lower metal prices, while other China-exposed stocks fell as subdued data sparked concerns of slowing demand in the world's second largest economy.
By 0706 GMT, the blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) lost 0.5%, while the more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 midcap index (.FTMC) fell 0.4%.
Industrial metal miners (.FTNMX551020) slipped 1.3% as most base metal prices weakened, as a firm dollar and weak economic data globally weighed on the demand outlook for the sector.
A private-sector survey showed China's services activity expanded at the slowest pace in five months in June.
China-exposed bank HSBC (HSBA.L) lost 0.8%, while insurer Prudential (PRU.L) fell 1.7%.
Insurer Legal & General Group (LGEN.L) said its adoption of global accounting standard IFRS 17 would not alter its strategy, solvency or dividend plans, and it remained on track to achieve its 5-year ambitions. Its shares were down 2.2%.
