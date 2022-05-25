UK stocks end higher; Pets at Home tops midcaps

The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Summary Companies Glencore up on agreeing to $1.5 bln probe settlement

Pets at Home jumps on upbeat annual earnings

FTSE 100 up 0.5%, FTSE 250 adds 0.4%

May 25 (Reuters) - UK stocks rose on Wednesday as investors' mood steadied after a bruising previous session, while pet supplies retailer Pets at Home topped midcap stocks after posting upbeat corporate earnings.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) was up 0.5%, with commodity majors providing the biggest boost.

Glencore Plc (GLEN.L) gained 0.3% after the global miner said it anticipates paying up to $1.5 billion to settle accusations of bribery and market manipulation. read more

Power company SSE Plc (SSE.L) climbed 5.7% after reporting a surge in annual profit and saying it was investing significantly more than it was making in profit to help reduce dependency on imported gas. read more

Its stock shed almost 8% on Tuesday, hit by a report that the British government is planning windfall taxes on power generators. read more

Retailer Marks & Spencer (MKS.L) recouped early losses to end 4.8% higher, despite joining rivals in warning about the outlook for the current year and saying it will pull out of Russia. read more

Online supermarket and technology group Ocado Group (OCDO.L) inched 0.6% higher, after falling to the bottom of the FTSE early in the session, as Ocado Retail slashed its growth outlook in a move that also put pressure on shares of rival chains Sainsbury (SBRY.L) and Tesco (TSCO.L). read more

"Ocado is going to struggle because their costs rest disproportionately on transport and logistics compared with a traditional retailer," said David Madden, market analyst at Equiti Capital.

"Costs are probably going up at a higher rate than they're increasing prices to the end consumer, and their margin is going to be squeezed."

The mid-cap index (.FTMC) added 0.4%, with Pets at Home (PETSP.L) topping gains with a 13.2% jump after reporting annual results. read more

Overall, a surge in commodity prices has helped the commodity-heavy FTSE 100 outperform in 2022, although growing worries about a recession has sent the domestically focussed midcap index down over 15% this year.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Amal S in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V, Aditya Soni and David Evans

