UK Stocks Factors to watch on March 14

March 14 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) is seen opening higher on Monday, with futures up 0.2%.

* BAT: British American Tobacco Plc (BATS.L) said on Friday it would exit Russia and cut its fiscal 2022 guidance as a result, the latest company to leave the country due to worries about the safety of its employees. read more

* LSE: London Stock Exchange Group said on Friday it is suspending all products and services for all customers in Russia, days after suspending the distribution of news and commentary in the country following new laws in Moscow. read more

* ASTRAZENECA: British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc (AZN.L) said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its cancer drug, jointly developed with U.S.-based Merck & Co, as a treatment for patients with early-stage breast cancer with certain mutations. read more

* BP: Eni and BP have completed a deal to merge their oil and gas operations in Angola, the groups said on Friday, confirming what sources earlier exclusively told Reuters. read more

* NICKEL TRADING: The London Metal Exchange (LME) on Friday defended its decision to suspend nickel trading earlier in the week when prices doubled within hours, saying the market had become disorderly, with prices not reflecting the physical market. read more

* CAPVEST PARTNERS: Australia's Virtus Health Ltd said it had accepted a sweetened A$704.8 million ($514 million) takeover offer from CapVest Partners LLP, which topped an improved offer from rival bidder BGH Capital. read more

* CRYPTOASSETS: Financial services firms including those in the cryptoasset sector were warned by Britain's regulatory bodies on Friday that they were expected to ensure sanctions imposed against entities and individuals in Russia and Belarus were complied with. read more

* BRITISH PRICES: The number of British manufacturers raising prices has hit its highest since at least 2000, according to a survey published which underscored the inflation challenge facing the Bank of England. read more

* RUSSIAN INVESTMENTS: British finance minister Rishi Sunak called on more British companies on Sunday to wind down their existing investments in Russia and said new investments should be halted after President Vladimir Putin's decision to invade Ukraine. read more

* OIL: Oil prices shed as much as $4 a barrel, extending last week's decline as diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine were stepped up and markets braced for higher U.S. rates. read more

* GOLD: Gold prices fell as U.S. Treasury yields rose on rate hike expectations, with higher risk appetite on hopes of peace between Russia and Ukraine denting bullion's safe-haven appeal further. read more

* METALS: London copper and aluminium prices slipped, as investors held a cautious stance amid an escalation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict even as diplomatic efforts were stepped up to end the crisis. read more

* FTSE 100: Britain's FTSE 100 ended higher on Friday and marked its biggest weekly gain in three months with financial stocks and industrial miners leading gains. read more

Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru

