UK stocks fall as hawkish Fed triggers global sell-off

British pound coins are seen in front of displayed stock graph in this illustration taken, November 9, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Summary Fed meeting minutes point to faster-than-expected rate hikes

Banks track higher yields

Dr. Martens slumps as Permira Funds sells 65 mln shares

Greggs down as Omicron hits store staff

FTSE 100 down 0.7%, FTSE 250 falls 1.0%

Jan 6 (Reuters) - UK shares dropped on Thursday, tracking a fall in global equity markets after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's December meeting showed the central bank's hawkish stance toward interest rate hikes as it looks to tame high inflation.

The FTSE 100 (.FTSE) fell 0.7% in morning trade, while several European peers dropped more than 1%.

Global equities sold off as U.S. central bank policymakers said in their meeting last month that a "very tight" job market and unabated inflation might require the Fed to raise interest rates sooner than expected, according to minutes released on Wednesday. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Banking stocks (.FTNMX301010) gained 0.5% as the UK 10-year yields rose , fuelled by rate hike expectations.

"If you're looking for a value play at the moment, UK is quite attractive," said Oliver Blackbourn, portfolio manager at Janus Henderson Investors.

"It tends to do well in these sorts of environments because of factors like its currency which tends to be sort of risk on and also the mix of sectors in the UK market today is really helping."

The FTSE 100 gained 14.3% in 2021, lagging European and U.S. peers, but Blackbourn said he expects UK stocks to start catching up as markets move toward more value-oriented segments from growth sectors such as technology.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index (.FTMC) declined 1.0%, with travel and leisure (.FTNMX405010) stocks falling 0.8%.

Britain's services sector grew in December at the slowest pace since the country was last in lockdown, as the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus hammered hospitality and travel, a survey showed. read more

Dr. Martens (DOCS.L) slumped 8.8% after bookrunner Goldman Sachs International said Permira Funds sold about 65 million shares of the boot maker.

Food-to-go retailer Greggs (GRG.L) fell 1.6% after saying surging cases of Omicron were putting pressure on its store staff, though it was manageable from a business perspective. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Vinay Dwivedi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.