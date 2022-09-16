UK stocks fall as retail sales gloom adds to recession fears

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Pedestrians leave and enter the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain August 15, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall/File Photo

Summary

Summary Companies FTSE 100 down 0.4%, FTSE 250 off 0.8%

Sept 16 (Reuters) - UK shares fell on Friday as a sharp drop in retail sales and gloomy global economic outlooks from the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund fanned concerns about slowing growth as central banks prepare for more rate hikes.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) declined 0.4% at 0710 GMT, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 (.FTMC) shed 0.8%, both on track to end the week lower.

Data showed retail sales fell much more than expected in August, in another sign that the British economy is sliding into recession as the cost of living crunch squeezes households' disposable spending. read more

Retailers (.FTNMX404010) slid 1.6%. UK fashion retailers ASOS (ASOS.L) and Primark-owner Associated British Foods (ABF.L) and online supermarket Ocado Retail, a joint venture of Ocado Group (OCDO.L) and Marks & Spencer Group (MKS.L), have all warned about their profits this month.

Mining stocks (.FTNMX551020) declined 2.8%, leading losses on the commodity-heavy FTSE 100.

Broadly, Asian shares and Europe's STOXX 600 (.STOXX) declined as investors braced for a hefty U.S. rate hike next week. read more

The Bank of England also looks set to hike borrowing costs by another 50 basis points next week, a Reuters poll found earlier this week. read more

Reporting by Johann M Cherian and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

