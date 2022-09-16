UK stocks fall as retail sales gloom adds to recession fears
- FTSE 100 down 0.4%, FTSE 250 off 0.8%
Sept 16 (Reuters) - UK shares fell on Friday as a sharp drop in retail sales and gloomy global economic outlooks from the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund fanned concerns about slowing growth as central banks prepare for more rate hikes.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) declined 0.4% at 0710 GMT, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 (.FTMC) shed 0.8%, both on track to end the week lower.
Data showed retail sales fell much more than expected in August, in another sign that the British economy is sliding into recession as the cost of living crunch squeezes households' disposable spending. read more
Retailers (.FTNMX404010) slid 1.6%. UK fashion retailers ASOS (ASOS.L) and Primark-owner Associated British Foods (ABF.L) and online supermarket Ocado Retail, a joint venture of Ocado Group (OCDO.L) and Marks & Spencer Group (MKS.L), have all warned about their profits this month.
Mining stocks (.FTNMX551020) declined 2.8%, leading losses on the commodity-heavy FTSE 100.
Broadly, Asian shares and Europe's STOXX 600 (.STOXX) declined as investors braced for a hefty U.S. rate hike next week. read more
The Bank of England also looks set to hike borrowing costs by another 50 basis points next week, a Reuters poll found earlier this week. read more
