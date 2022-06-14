UK unemployment rate rises to 3.8% in three months to April

People walk past a branch of Jobcentre Plus, a government run employment support and benefits agency, in Hackney, London, Britain, August 6, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley

LONDON, June 14 (Reuters) - Britain's unemployment rate rose slightly to 3.8% in the three months to April, official monthly figures showed on Tuesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected the jobless rate to fall to 3.6% from 3.7% in the previous reading.

Reporting by William Schomberg and David Milliken

