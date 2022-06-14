1 minute read
UK unemployment rate rises to 3.8% in three months to April
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LONDON, June 14 (Reuters) - Britain's unemployment rate rose slightly to 3.8% in the three months to April, official monthly figures showed on Tuesday.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected the jobless rate to fall to 3.6% from 3.7% in the previous reading.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by William Schomberg and David Milliken
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.