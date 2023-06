LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - Bank of England interest rate-setter Swati Dhingra said on Tuesday that there was a time lag between moves in inflation and that scale of demands by workers for increased pay.

"There's naturally a lag in terms of how wages are responding to consumer price inflation," Dhingra told a conference organised by The Royal Economic Society.

Reporting by David Milliken Writing by William Schomberg















