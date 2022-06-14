UK watchdog proposes tougher curbs on bank branch closures

Signage for Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) regulator is seen at its head office in London, Britain, March 10, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, June 14 (Reuters) - Britain's banks will have to provide more detailed analysis to justify closing a branch, cutting opening hours or changing a cash machine, the Financial Conduct Authority proposed on Tuesday.

The FCA said it has warned that some banks and building societies are not currently doing enough to properly understand the impact of these changes and to keep their customers informed.

"Extending communications to other groups such as local charities and councils to understand the wider impact from changes to services, is also included in the proposals," the watchdog said in a statement.

Reporting by Huw Jones, Editing by Iain Withers

