UK watchdog sets out guidance to help auditors be sceptical

People walk across Millennium Bridge with the City of London financial district seen behind, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in London, Britain, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - Britain's accounting watchdog set out guidance on Thursday to show auditors how to challenge what they are told by companies after handing out fines for failures to show sufficient scepticism.

"Professional judgement is a fundamental requirement for high quality audit," said the Financial Reporting Council in what it described as the first guidance of its kind from a regulator.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.