Ukraine 2022/23 sunoil output seen at 3.5 to 4.9 mln T - analyst

KYIV, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Ukraine's sunflower oil output could total between 3.5 and 4.9 million tonnes in the 2022/23 season compared with 5 million tonnes in 2021/22, analyst APK-Inform said on Saturday.

The consultancy said in a report that sunoil exports could be between 3.0 and 4.6 million tonnes in 2022/23 depending on the sunflower seed harvest and the logistical situation.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by David Clarke

