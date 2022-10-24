Ukraine economy seen shrinking by 30% in 2022 - first deputy prime minister

A view shows a residential building heavily damaged by a Russian missile attack in Mykolaiv, Ukraine October 23, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

KYIV, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Ukraine's economy is expected to shrink by 30% this year, First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said on Monday, as Russia's invasion enters its ninth month.

Earlier this month, the economy ministry said the economy had shrunk by an estimated 30% in the first three quarters of this year compared to the same period in 2021.

Svyrydenko also told a Ukraine-Germany business conference that inflation and unemployment were both seen at 30% this year.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Writing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks