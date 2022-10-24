Ukraine economy seen shrinking by 30% in 2022 - first deputy prime minister















KYIV, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Ukraine's economy is expected to shrink by 30% this year, First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said on Monday, as Russia's invasion enters its ninth month.

Earlier this month, the economy ministry said the economy had shrunk by an estimated 30% in the first three quarters of this year compared to the same period in 2021.

Svyrydenko also told a Ukraine-Germany business conference that inflation and unemployment were both seen at 30% this year.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Writing by Gareth Jones











