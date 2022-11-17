Ukraine inflation to hit 30% by year-end - deputy cenbank governor















LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Ukraine's Deputy Central Bank Governor Kateryna Rozhkova said on Thursday inflation in the war-torn country would hit 30% by year-end and stay elevated next year.

However, tight monetary policy would help manage price pressures in the months to come, Rozhkova added, speaking during the Ukrainian Investment Roadshow in London.

She added that inflation had stood at 26.6% in October.

Reporting by Karin Strohecker, editing by Jorgelina do Rosario.











