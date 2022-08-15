Ukraine investors ask credit committee if debt freeze is credit event

LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Investors have asked the Credit Derivatives Determinations Committee (CDDC) if a "restructuring credit event" occurred in a two-year debt freeze of $20 billion of Ukraine's overseas bonds, according to a statement on Monday.

The decision is pending and the committee has no meetings scheduled after the question was submitted.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Jorgelina do Rosario; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.