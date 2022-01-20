Ukraine raises rate to 10% as inflation and Russia standoff weigh

KYIV, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Ukraine's central bank raised its main interest rate to 10% from 9% on Thursday to try to tackle persistently high inflation and the economic fallout from a standoff with Russia.

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) said it could hike rates again at its next policy meeting in March and signalled that monetary conditions would remain moderately tight.

Ukrainian assets and its hryvnia currency have been pounded by weeks of tensions as Russia massed tens of thousands of troops near Ukraine's borders and talks between the West and Russia failed to produce a breakthrough.

The risk of conflict comes with Ukraine's central bank already grappling with inflation that hit double digits last year on higher energy and food prices, and prompted five rate raises in 2021.

"As many of the pro-inflationary risks have materialised, tighter monetary policy is needed in order to improve inflation expectations and ensure steady disinflation toward the target of 5%," the central bank said in a statement.

It raised rates five times last year as inflation spiked to the highest level since 2018, reaching 10% in December.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted the central bank would raise its key interest rate to 9.5%-10.0% to tackle worsening inflation expectations and a weakening hryvnia due to fears of a Russian military offensive. read more

The central bank also raised its inflation forecast for 2022 to 7.7% from 5.0% and warned that inflation would only ease back into its target range of 5% in 2023.

Writing by Matthias Williams, Editing by Timothy Heritage

