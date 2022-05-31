Ukraine says EU's oil embargo to impair Moscow's ability to finance war

A view shows valves near a drilling rig at a gas processing facility, operated by Gazprom company, at Bovanenkovo gas field on the Arctic Yamal peninsula, Russia May 21, 2019. Picture taken May 21, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

KYIV, May 31 (Reuters) - Ukraine welcomed on Tuesday the European Union's partial ban on imports of Russian oil, which Kyiv said would hurt Russia's economy and impair its ability to finance the war.

"We expect that by the end of 2022 Russia will lose up to 90% of its oil exports to Europe," Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said in a statement. "This means that the Russian military machine will not receive tens of billions of dollars for the war against Ukraine."

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Edmund Blair

