Ukraine's consumer inflation falls in November, GDP fall slows in Q3















KYIV, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Ukraine's monthly consumer inflation slowed to 0.7% in November from 2.5% the previous month, the State Statistics Committee said on Friday.

It said consumer inflation slowed to 26.5% in November year-on-year.

Gross domestic product fell by 30.8 percent in the third quarter of 2022. GDP had slumped by 37.2 percent in the second quarter of the year, the committee said.

Ukraine's economy has been severely hit by Russia's invasion and more than nine months of war.

The economy ministry had previously said it had to cut its economic outlook for the entire year, with GDP expected to fall by 33.2%. The International Monetary Fund expects Ukraine’s economy to fall by about 35% this year

Reporting by Olena Harmash, Editing by Timothy Heritage











