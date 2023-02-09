Ukraine's consumer inflation ticks up to 0.8% in January















KYIV, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Ukraine's monthly consumer price inflation quickened to 0.8% in January compared with the previous month, driven by higher food prices, the State Statistics Service said on Thursday.

It said in a statement that food prices rose by 1.4% last month because of increases in the price of fruits and vegetables.

Monthly inflation stood flat at 0.7% in November and December 2022.

Government officials expect inflationary pressures to remain high at the start of this year, as many businesses used their own power generators to cover electricity shortages after Russian missile attacks hit Ukraine's power sector.

The economy ministry forecasts annual inflation at 28% in 2023, while the central bank sees it slowing to 18.7%.

Last year inflation was 26.6%.

Reporting by Olena Harmash, Editing by Timothy Heritage











