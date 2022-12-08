Ukraine's GDP will fall deeper than expected - central bank deputy governor















KYIV, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Ukraine's GDP will fall deeper than expected this year because of Russian air strikes on the country's energy infrastructure, central bank deputy governor Serhiy Nikolaychuk said on Thursday.

"The fall in GDP will be deeper this year than we had expected in October," he told a news briefing. "Next year the economic recovery will be very lethargic and much lower than we had expected."

Reportign by Olena Harmash, Editing by Timothy Heritage











