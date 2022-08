Ukrainian economy could contract 35-40% by year-end, economy minister says

A woman uses an ATM machine as people walk past in central Kharkiv, Ukraine September 18, 2018. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

KYIV, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Ukraine's economy could contract 35-40% by the end of the year, Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said on Friday.

Hit by Russia's Feb. 24 invasion, the economy contracted 15.1% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2022.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; writing by Tom Balmforth

