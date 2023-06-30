UK's FTSE 100 gains on mining boost

Summary

June 30 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 gained on Friday as China-exposed mining stocks rose after weak data supported expectations of more stimulus from Beijing to boost demand.

By 0732 GMT, the blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) was up 0.3%, while the more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 midcap index (.FTMC) rose 0.2%.

Industrial metal miners (.FTNMX551020) gained 0.4% as copper prices rose on stimulus hopes after data showed China's factory activity declined for a third straight month in June.

Mortgage lender Nationwide said British house prices fell by the most since 2009 in the 12 months to June, although monthly data showed a small unexpected rise.

Housing-related stocks such as real estate (.FTUB3510), real estate investment trusts (.FTNMX351020) and homebuilders (.FTNMX402020) gained between 0.7% and 0.9%.

Barratt Developments (BDEV.L) rose 0.6% after Britain's largest housebuilder said it had agreed to a sale of 604 homes to Citra Living Properties for a cash consideration of 168.4 million pounds ($212.57 million).

