UK's Hargreaves says no decision taken on replacing its Chair

July 17 (Reuters) - Hargreaves Lansdown said on Monday it has not taken a decision to replace its chair, but has started a process to determine the attributes of any future chair candidates.

Earlier in the day, Sky News had reported that Chair Deanna Oppenheimer,65, is to step down amid pressure from one of the investment platform's co-founder Peter Hargreaves.

Oppenheimer has been in the role for more than five years, and had come under fire from its 20% shareholder Peter Hargreaves, who had earlier slammed her five-year tenure as a 'disaster', according to media reports.

Last year, the company had named Dan Olley as its next CEO.

The company's shares have lost nearly half of their value since Oppenheimer was appointed as chair.

Reporting by Eva Mathews and Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.