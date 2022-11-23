UK's Hunt rules out 'move away' from Brexit trade deal with EU















LONDON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - British finance minister Jeremy Hunt on Wednesday ruled out a softening of Brexit by changing the trade deal with the European Union, the Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA).

"I can rule out any suggestion that it has ever been the government's intention to move away from the TCA, to move to a situation where we don't have full control of our regulations, to compromise freedom of movement," Hunt told lawmakers from parliament's Treasury Committee.

"I can absolutely say that has never been our position."

Hunt added that he believed existing trade frictions with the EU could be reduced by a better use of technology.

