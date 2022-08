UK's Joules in talks for potential investment from Next

Aug 8 (Reuters) - British fashion group Joules Group (JOUL.L) said on Monday it was in talks regarding a potential equity investment of about 15 million pounds ($18.11 million) from retailer Next Plc (NFC.L).

($1 = 0.8282 pounds)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.