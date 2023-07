July 5 (Reuters) - New car registrations in Britain rose for the 11th consecutive month in June, climbing by about 25% from a year earlier, preliminary industry data showed on Wednesday.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders' (SMMT) final figures for the month are due to be published at 0800 GMT.

Reporting by Anchal Rana in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman















